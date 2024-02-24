SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – Do you know someone that needs to take a trapper or a hunter education course?

Two courses will be held in Salmon during March and are designed for youth 9 years of age or older.

A trapper education course will be held Saturday, March 9 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. This interactive course provides students with hands-on training from experienced trapping instructors. Basic trapping techniques with safety, ethical trapper behavior, and avoiding non-target catches are emphasized throughout. Other topics covered include trapping regulations, equipment selection, and proper maintenance.

Idaho trappers who purchased their first trapping license after June 30, 2011, are required to attend a mandatory trapper education course before they can purchase a trapping license.

An instructor-led hunter education course is planned March 18-21 from 5 to 7 p.m. each evening, and March 22 from 3 to 7 p.m. The course provides instruction on firearm handling and safety, hunting laws and ethics, responsibilities towards landowners, wildlife identification, survival skills and management and conservation. Students will be able to put the concepts they learn into practice under the guidance of instructors who can explain, demonstrate, and answer questions.

Anyone born after January 1, 1975, must complete a hunter education course as a prerequisite to purchasing an Idaho hunting license.

Both courses will be held at the Idaho Fish and Game office at 99 Highway 93 North. Space is limited and advanced registration is required by going online or by visiting any Fish and Game office.