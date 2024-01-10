WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s son is headed back to court for an arraignment on federal tax charges filed after the collapse of a plea deal that could have settled the case against him. Hunter Biden is expected to plead not guilty on Thursday to felony and misdemeanor tax offenses. The charges stem from what federal prosecutors say was a four-year scheme to skip out on paying the $1.4 million he owed to the Internal Revenue Service. Prosecutors say he instead spent millions to fund an extravagant lifestyle that by his own admission included drugs and alcohol.

