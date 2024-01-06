SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – Bundle up the kids, grab your fishing gear and head to Hyde Pond Saturday, Jan. 27 for some ice fishing fun.

The 31st annual Kids’ Ice Fishing Derby will be held from 8:00 a.m. to noon and is designed for youth ages 16 years and under. Prizes for big fish in four age categories will be awarded, and lucky kids who catch one of several tagged trout during the derby will win $25. Prizes will be handed out to all youth who register, but anglers must be present to collect prizes starting at noon.

Warm hot chocolate will be served, and volunteers will be on hand to drill plenty of holes and help the kids. While some fishing gear and tackle will be available for loan, anglers with their own equipment are encouraged to bring it.

Hyde Pond is located south of the Salmon airport on the road to the Sunset Heights subdivision.

Anglers 14 or older must have a valid fishing license and all Idaho fishing regulations apply. Check out Fish and Game’s ice fishing page for more information on ice fishing basics, ice safety and where you can ice fish.