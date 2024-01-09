LAS VEGAS (AP) — While electric vehicles are gaining the lion’s share of the attention for carbon-neutral technology at CES 2024, hydrogen energy has snuck its way back into the conversation thanks to two automotive giants. Hyundai signaled that it could work towards aiding a “hydrogen society” by expanding into energy production, storage and transportation. Meanwhile, automotive supplier Bosch Mobility plans to launch its first hydrogen combustion engine this year. Still, there was also a robust lineup of EV announcements from big name brands. Honda premiered two concept vehicles for a new global electric vehicle series. And Kia introduced a trio of electric vans that can quickly swap body modules from cargo haulers to taxis and other purposes.

