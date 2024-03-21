BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – Local schools and crisis centers will be getting hygiene kits to hand out to those in need.

Area businesses came together Thursday to assemble the kits.

The Hall Foundation of Idaho Falls purchased products for more than 700 hygiene kits, and they were assembled at Bingham Ag Services in Blackfoot Thursday with lP Propane and Senergy employees helping.

The kits contain items like shampoo, hairbrushes, dental floss and soap.

A Hall Foundation spokesperson says it feels good to help the community.

“It’s great. It feels like giving back,” Diane Carey said. “It’s like doing something bigger than just yourself. Like when you serve others, you’re just makes you feel good inside to be able to serve and to help the community out and people that you know that are going to need it.”

The kits will go to schools in Bingham County, American Falls and Pocatello as well as Benny’s Pantry at Idaho State University.