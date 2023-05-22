POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Beginning late Monday, the Idaho Transportation Department will be closing the eastbound ramp of the I-86 Exit 61, Chubbuck interchange onto I-86.

The ramp will remain closed for a few days while ITD completes construction on the ramp.

ITD expects to have the ramp open prior to Memorial Day weekend. Traffic will be detoured through Exit 58 near Simplot.

The full ramp closure is being implemented to improve safety. ITD and the Idaho State Police have had multiple complaints regarding motorists failing to follow the yield sign from the onramp onto I-86 East.