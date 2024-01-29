RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – Due to the unseasonably warm weather, the Ice Palace announced Monday it will be closed for the rest of the season.
“We hoped this winter would last a little longer, but we are thankful for the time we’ve had and for everyone who worked tirelessly to make it happen. We’re truly grateful for your ongoing support,” the Ice Palace said in a Facebook post.
If you already purchased tickets, you can get a refund or hang on to them for the season of 2024-2025.
Refunds will automatically be issued Feb. 14. if no response is given. You can reach out to support@theicepalaces.com with any questions or concerns.
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.