RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – Due to the unseasonably warm weather, the Ice Palace announced Monday it will be closed for the rest of the season.

“We hoped this winter would last a little longer, but we are thankful for the time we’ve had and for everyone who worked tirelessly to make it happen. We’re truly grateful for your ongoing support,” the Ice Palace said in a Facebook post.

If you already purchased tickets, you can get a refund or hang on to them for the season of 2024-2025.

Refunds will automatically be issued Feb. 14. if no response is given. You can reach out to support@theicepalaces.com with any questions or concerns.