By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Ice Spice transformed into Betty Boop for Halloween.

On Saturday, the rapper took the stage at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. clad in a short, red Betty Boop costume, which she labeled “Wetty Boop” on social media.

Ice Spice completed the cartoon look with a short, black bob, a diamond cross and fishnet tights.

The costume sparked prayers from one concertgoer.

“Why a fan gave me a bible after the show.” wrote Ice on her Instagram Stories, adding a laughing emoji.

The “Boy’s a Liar” rapper is on a roll. She also kicked off Season 49 of “Saturday Night Live” as its musical guest, with Taylor Swift introducing her.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.