ALPINE, Wyoming (KIFI) – The Cowboy Fireworks stand near Alpine Junction has stood for decades. It is owned by the Harshman family.

Shari Harshman descirbed how it all started decades ago. “It fell into my dad’s lap 30 years ago, and it’s just we started in a trailer up at the corner, and over the years, he’s just got so successful, he got a bigger building,” said Harshman. She says that the stand has become a part of the family and adds a sense of fun to the holiday.

“It is fun, but it’s even more fun when we get people from all around the world because we get people from every country. So it’s always fun because some of them never see fireworks and it’s they’re like little kids in a candy shop,” said Harshman.

The Harshman’s say that many of their customers are actually coming from Idaho.

“Probably 85% of our customers are from Idaho and they’re like kids in a candy store, too, because you can’t get this stuff in Idaho,” said Harshman.

Many of the visitors that come to the stand have been coming for years and some of them span generations. “We also have repeat customers who’ve been coming for all of our years that we’ve been open. And so and now they’re bringing their kids,” said Harshman.

Long-time customer Brad Camphouse said, “I’ve been coming here since I was young. I was probably 15 years old when I first came here. And now we’re just kind of continuing that on with our kids.”

Camphouse adds that for him being able to bring his kids to the exact same one he visited gives him a chance for them to get a peek into their childhood. “100% a way to to share what I did and and kind of pass that on. hopefully when they as they grow up and get bigger, they’ll want to do the same thing.”

Others visiting the stand were there for the first time and left with pockets a little lighter than they planned. “We’re really excited. In fact, I came here buying more what I thought I’d buy,” said Jarod Wintermyer, another customer.

Many who bought fireworks were excited to light up the sky with their explosive works of arts.

“They’ve gotten better and better over the years and they go higher. They may pop louder. They got lots of colors. And it’s it’s really fun,” Camphouse said.

“It was fun to buy, and I’m looking forward to the display,” said Wintermyer.

Even the stand owners look forward lighting the night sky. “On the 4th of July, we we let the kids all pick out their own and they all we all go out in the field,” said Harshman.