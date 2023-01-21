AMMON, Idaho (KIFI)-For the third year the city of Ammon hosted the city favorite event the Annual Icy Inferno. The event is set to help city residents have fun while they safely dispose of their live Christmas trees from the previous holiday season.

However, the fire this year was struggling to get started. Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti says despite the challenge people were still having fun. “The trees are really wet. So it’s taking a little bit to to burn. So but we’re having a fun time, still having a fun time in it. And luckily it’s not as cold as it’s been. So everyone’s bundled up and just having fun.”

He adds the event is becoming more than a fun event. “It’s a great tradition, it’s fun. We just had the fireworks. The fireworks just went off and everyone was just standing around the fire getting warm.”

At the side of the fire, people were enjoying the event’s atmosphere. “It gets us out of doing more, especially in the middle of winter,” Tyler said.

Another added, “We caught it last year, but it was just coals last year. So we’re going to get it this year. Hoping to see the inferno,” said Pano.

The event was also accompanied by vendors, and a quick fireworks show.

Causing many to have the desire to come back. “We always want to come out and engage with the community,” Pano said.

“Especially these don’t cost very much, you know, or whenever the vendors come and the city for stuff on. That’s awesome,” said Tyler.

The city is looking forward to bringing back the event next year.