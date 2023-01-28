IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Each year, icy roads and distracted driving cause hundreds of collisions between vehicles and power poles. Idaho Power reminds customers to be extra cautious when driving this winter by reducing speeds and limiting distractions.

Heavy snow can also weigh down power lines, causing them to droop or fall. If you encounter a fallen power line on the ground, stay as far from it as you can — at least 100 feet. Immediately call 911 or Idaho Power at 208-388-2323 in the Treasure Valley or 1-800-488-6151.

If you are involved in a collision with a power pole and there are power lines on your vehicle, remain in your car (if safe to do so) until help arrives. Always assume power lines are energized, and never touch them.

For more on what to do around downed power lines, visit idahopower.com/safety.