BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – A disagreement over an Idaho initiative took center stage in front of the Idaho Supreme Court Monday morning.

The Idahoans for Open Primaries and Reclaim Idaho both claimed the ballot names assigned to their groups by Attorney General Labrador were, “deceptive and misleading.”

On Thursday, the Idaho Supreme Court ruled Attorney General Labrador’s titles fail to comply with Idaho law.

The court has ordered Labrador to provide lawful titles within just 24 hours.

The purpose of the initiative is to overhaul primary elections in the state by creating a primary where all candidates from each party take part in the same primary.

The top four candidates would advance to the general election regardless of their party.