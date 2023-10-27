IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho is an agricultural state leading the nation in potato, wheat, barley, hay, and sugar-beet production.

However, with harvest season coming to a close, farmers are not seeing the same revenue as last year.

Sean Ellis with the Idaho Farm Bureau says this is due in part to a late growing season.

But, it really comes down to simple dynamics of supply and demand

“We had record revenue last year for farmers, but we also had record production expenses this year those record. But production expenses are going up even more, a little bit more, but just a step more while prices are going down.So, you know, expenses are going up, prices are going down,” Ellis said. “You can see it doesn’t take a brain surgeon to realize what’s going to happen. Farmers are going are financially stressed right now this year. It’s going to be a tough year financially.”

Despite the seasonal challenges, Ellis says Idaho set a record for yield in barley.

Nationally, the USDA’s economic research service expects farm revenue in the US to be down by 8% this year compared to last year.

They also project farm and ranch production expenses will rise by 3 percent.