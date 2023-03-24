Canva

Idaho boys high school basketball rankings

From the roaring crowd to squeaking sneakers on the hardwood, high school boys basketball is a beloved American pastime.

The sport’s school roots date back to its 19th-century beginnings. After all, James Naismith invented basketball as a physical education activity. The concept of a state championship for high school basketball soon followed. Illinois, for example, held a state championship as early as 1908. Other states with early high school basketball championships include Indiana (first championship in 1911) and Wisconsin (1916).

Now, the sport is etched into the ethos of the American high school. Over half a million boys play on their high school basketball team, according to 2021-22 school year data compiled by the National Federation of State High School Associations. That figure represents over 18,000 teams competing across all 50 states, grinding out games in high school gyms on dark winter nights.

But when not every team plays one another, how do you separate the wheat from the chaff? Luckily, the data-driven nature of sports means there are plenty of avenues for rating and ranking basketball teams.

Stacker compiled boys high school basketball rankings in Idaho using MaxPreps. MaxPreps’ rankings factor in win-loss record, win quality, and strength of schedule. Read on through to find out the best boys basketball schools in Idaho.



Class 1A I

1. Lapwai: 26-1 (14-0 in 1A White Pine), 21.6 rating

2. Lakeside (Plummer): 19-3 (4-0 in 1A Scenic Idaho), 15.8 rating, 12 straight wins

3. Grace: 22-5 (4-0 in 1A High Desert), 15.2 rating

4. Kamiah: 17-5 (12-2 in 1A White Pine), 10.9 rating

5. Potlatch: 17-7 (9-5 in 1A White Pine), 10.2 rating, 2 straight wins



Class 1A II

1. Kendrick: 20-3 (10-0 in 1A White Pine), 13.2 rating, 6 straight wins

2. Richfield: 23-5 (4-2 in 1A Sawtooth), 11.4 rating

3. Rockland: 21-3 (8-0 in 1A Rocky Mountain), 10.9 rating

4. Camas County (Fairfield): 15-7 (5-1 in 1A Sawtooth), 8.6 rating, 2 straight losses

5. Watersprings (Idaho Falls): 20-5 (7-1 in 1A Rocky Mountain), 6.0 rating, 2 straight losses



Class 2A

1. Bear Lake (Montpelier): 22-2 (7-0 in 2A South East Idaho), 22.6 rating, 13 straight wins

2. Melba: 23-1 (14-0 in 2A Western Idaho), 21.4 rating

3. St. Maries: 18-6 (7-1 in 2A Central Idaho), 17.7 rating

4. Cole Valley Christian (Meridian): 21-6 (11-3 in 2A Western Idaho), 16.5 rating, 2 straight wins

5. Ririe: 18-6 (7-1 in 2A Nuclear), 13.0 rating



Class 3A

1. Sugar-Salem (Sugar City): 23-3 (4-0 in 3A Mountain Rivers), 24.0 rating, 14 straight wins

2. Bonners Ferry: 21-2 (2-0 in 3A Intermountain), 21.4 rating

3. Teton (Driggs): 20-7 (2-2 in 3A Mountain Rivers), 19.2 rating

4. Marsh Valley (Arimo): 16-5 (3-1 in 3A South East Idaho), 15.8 rating, 3 straight wins

5. Snake River (Blackfoot): 16-8 (3-1 in 3A South East Idaho), 12.1 rating, 2 straight losses



Class 4A

1. Hillcrest (Idaho Falls): 25-1 (10-0 in 4A High Country), 29.1 rating, 12 straight wins

2. Pocatello: 22-2 (4-0 in 4A South East Idaho), 25.1 rating

3. Preston: 15-6 (2-2 in 4A South East Idaho), 19.7 rating

4. Blackfoot: 17-9 (8-2 in 4A High Country), 17.9 rating

5. Skyview (Nampa): 19-7 (10-2 in 4A Southern Idaho), 11.8 rating, 2 straight losses



Class 5A

1. Lake City (Coeur d’Alene): 26-0 (9-0 in 5A/4A Inland Empire), 33.9 rating, 26 straight wins, #25 national rank

2. Owyhee (Meridian): 21-6 (11-1 in 5A Southern Idaho), 27.1 rating, 2 straight wins

3. Mountain View (Meridian): 21-6 (11-1 in 5A Southern Idaho), 21.8 rating

4. Madison (Rexburg): 18-8 (6-0 in 5A High Country), 21.4 rating, 2 straight losses

5. Coeur d’Alene: 15-8 (6-3 in 5A/4A Inland Empire), 20.0 rating, 2 straight losses

6. Lewiston: 16-8 (7-4 in 5A/4A Inland Empire), 18.3 rating

7. Meridian: 15-12 (8-4 in 5A Southern Idaho), 16.5 rating

8. Eagle: 17-11 (8-4 in 5A Southern Idaho), 16.0 rating

9. Timberline (Boise): 17-10 (9-4 in 5A Southern Idaho), 14.8 rating, 2 straight losses

10. Rigby: 13-10 (2-4 in 5A High Country), 13.4 rating, 4 straight losses