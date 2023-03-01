BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Lawmakers on Monday voted to approve a budget without the child care stabilization grant.

The grant would have used $36 million from The American Rescue Plan Act to support more than 3,600 Idaho child care providers and child care subsidies for low-income families.

The vote passed the JFAC 17-2 – with Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking and Rep. Colin Nash voting against the budget proposal.

In an emailed response to Local News 8, Gov. Brad Little’s Press Secretary Madison Hardy said, “Governor Little recognizes that access to affordable, reliable childcare benefits Idaho families and the state’s economy while providing stability in today’s volatile workforce.”

“As Idahoans continue to feel the effects of historic inflation, continued inability to access childcare services could significantly impact new parents’ ability to reenter the workforce and financially support their growing families. Moving forward, Governor Little will continue looking for ways to provide Idahoans the resources they need to live, work, and raise a family,” Hardy said.