IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Department of Labor met Wednesday with former employees of Progexion to help them get back on their feet after they lost their jobs. They had a meeting to answer questions and provide tips to those workers.

Progexion is a credit repair company. They let go almost 850 workers last week with 150 of them being local to Idaho. It came unexpectedly in a late scheduled meeting after a typical work day. Many of them were shocked and had no indication that this would happen at all.

A few other companies looking to hire showed up to assist and look for potential employees.

Most of these workers are not scared much at all. They said it was a shock at first, but they believe they will be able to find another quality job relatively soon.