IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idahoans living in rural and remote areas of eastern Idaho can now get help finding a job in five mobile locations.

In addition to the department’s brick-and-mortar office in Idaho Falls, job seekers can access the department’s services in Ashton, Challis, Rexburg, Salmon and St. Anthony.

Services include support with writing resumes, applying for jobs, prepping for interviews and filing for unemployment insurance benefits. Access to job training and other community resources are available.

Local businesses are also invited to stop by the mobile offices. Specific business services include listing jobs, recruiting employees, organizing hiring events, hosting employer seminars and providing access to job training programs.

Locations in eastern Idaho and hours:

Ashton Library

925 Main St.

2nd and 4th Thursday of each month, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Call 208-557-2500 ext. 3926 or email RexburgMail@labor.idaho.gov

Challis Public Library

501 6th St.

Tuesdays, noon to 3 p.m.

Call 208-557-2500 ext. 3016 or email SalmonMail@labor.idaho.gov

Teton River Business Center – Rexburg

343 E. 4th N.

Mondays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m.

Fridays, 8 a.m. to noon

Call 208-557-2500 ext. 3926 or email RexburgMail@labor.idaho.gov

Lemhi County Economic Association – Salmon

803 Monroe St., Room 119

Mondays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m.

Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fridays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Call 208-557-2500 ext. 3016 SalmonMail@labor.idaho.gov

Additional meeting times are available by appointment.

All mobile office locations and operation hours are available HERE.