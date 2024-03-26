BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Beginning on April 8, Idahoans will need to dial new phone numbers to reach the Idaho Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

The DMV is changing to a new phone service provider which requires changing phone numbers. With the new provider, the DMV will be able to offer better customer service and faster calls.

The new numbers, one for the general public and one for commercial vehicle customers, will be announced to the public on Monday, April 8. The “old” DMV number, 208-334-8000, will still be in service for Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) business not related to DMV. For a period of time, customers who call ITD looking for the DMV will be given the new number.

“We take about 2,000 calls a day at the DMV,” DMV administrator Lisa McClellan said. “We’ve been working since early February, setting up and testing the new system to ensure a smooth transition for all those customers.”

In addition to calling the DMV, customers can complete over a dozen transactions online at www.dmv.idaho.gov, or visit a county office to have their questions answered in person.