IDAHO FALLS, IDAHO (KIFI) – Idaho’s appointed members to the Emergency Medical Services Sustainability Task Force have a specific job. They collect data and information from each of the local county’s EMS services. They want to see what the greatest needs are for each of those systems. One of the committee members met with the Rotary Club in Idaho Falls to discuss the problems they have.

They say there are two main problems. The first is the response time. There are some people in extreme rural areas of Idaho that require hours to even reach.

The second is money. A single functioning ambulance and staff requires around $300,000. Unlike fire and law enforcement, EMS services do NOT qualify as an essential governmental service so they are not guaranteed that money.

The task force hopes they can get the funds necessary from this next legislative session to help those in need to provide better and faster care.