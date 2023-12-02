IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls lacrosse player Alex Whitbeck has made his next step official, as Whitbeck signed Friday to compete at Clarke University.
Whitbeck will play for the Crusaders in Dubuque, Iowa, an NAIA school.
Congratulations to Alex and good luck at Clarke University!
BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.