IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Animal Shelter says they are in desperate need of cat carriers.

The shelter needs to transport 40 cats to a rescue shelter next week. All 40 cats need to be in plastice cat carriers that are smaller than 22 inches in length.

The carriers can be dropped off at 2450 Hemmert Avenue in Idaho Falls.

The shelter says after the 40 cats are transported to the rescue, another 100 cats will still be looking for a good home.