IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Animal Shelter is currently offering free dog adoptions and owner reclaims due to the extremely high number of dogs currently at the shelter.

There are 20 dogs who are currently adoptable and ready for new homes, and there are an additional 26 dogs at the shelter, most of whom will become available for adoption in the next few days.

Dogs adopted from the shelter will be spayed/neutered, microchipped, licensed and have required vaccinations. Adoptable dogs at the shelter come in many different breeds and ages, including puppies all the way up to senior dogs. Some dogs have been at the shelter for several weeks now hoping to be reclaimed or adopted.

While some of these dogs have been surrendered to the shelter, many of these dogs have come into the shelter as strays or possibly lost dogs. The Idaho Falls Animal Shelter encourages anyone who has lost a dog in the past few weeks to visit the shelter to check for and reclaim their dog. This is the best way to check for your dog at the shelter. People can also call the shelter, or check the Idaho Falls Animal Shelter Facebook page for photos of dogs currently at the shelter. That album is updated as frequently as possible, but there may be a delay between when dogs arrive at the shelter and when their photo is added to Facebook due to staff availability.

The Idaho Falls Animal Shelter follows Idaho statute requirements to keep dogs at the shelter for five business days. During this time, shelter staff attempt to make contact with previous owners through information on tags/collars, microchips, and other available means in order to reunite the dog with owners if possible. If shelter staff are unable to locate an owner in this timeframe, or if the previous owner is contacted and surrenders the dog, the dog is then made available for adoption.