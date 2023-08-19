IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Animal Shelter is excited to host Nigel’s Birthday Bash, a fundraiser for the shelter and a celebration of IFAS’s favorite resident and mascot, Nigel. Nigel, who turns 10 this month, was adopted by the shelter when he came into the shelter as a kitten a decade ago and is now a permanent resident.

Nigel’s Birthday Bash will be August 26 from 3 – 7 p.m. at Tautphaus Park. Adults, families and leashed dogs are welcome to attend. The celebration will include food trucks, treats for people and dogs, raffle baskets, bounce houses, pony rides, face painting, crafts, a bake sale, vendor booths and other activities.

At 3:00 p.m., A-Cut-Above-The-Falls will be demonstrating their grooming expertise by grooming current shelter dogs. At 4:00 p.m., there will be a Peanut Butter Licking Contest that attendees’ dogs can participate in. At 5:00 p.m. there will be a Dog Beauty Contest, with categories for Best Dressed, Best Hairstyle, and Best Behaved. Community members can enter the contest ahead of time online and can pay entrance fees at the park.

There will be prizes for the winners of each category.

The Idaho Falls Animal Shelter will have several dogs available for adoption at the event. They will also be offering discount microchipping, and a photographer will be taking posed photos of owners and their dogs. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Idaho Falls Animal Shelter.