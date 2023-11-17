IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Kick off the holidays in Downtown Idaho Falls at the annual Christmas Tree Lighting on Saturday, Nov. 18.

The festivities will begin at 11:00 a.m. with self-guided tours of the Decorate Downtown windows, decorated by local schools.

Then starting at 1:00 p.m., you can skate on the free Ice-Skating Rink located along the River Walk on the south most cement pad on Memorial Drive, across from B Street.

After that, head over to the Civitan Plaza for a free Trolley Ride beginning at 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Once you have taken in the festive decor from the trolley ride, come to the intersection of Memorial Drive and B street, where there will be Christmas carols being sung by a children’s choir starting at 5:30 p.m.

Sip on a hot chocolate from Sugared Moose Mini Donuts while we wait for the festive firetruck from Farr’s Candy to bring Santa, elected officials and more to the Tree Lighting.

Once they have arrived, we will hear the National Anthem and see the colors posted by the National Guard.

Then at 6:00 p.m., with a countdown from the crowd, the lights to the Veteran Tree and the lights along Memorial Drive will flick on.

Afterward, you can visit with Santa to tell him exactly what you want for Christmas.