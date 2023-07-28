IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Idaho Falls is exploring the possibility of removing traffic signals at two downtown intersections.

You are invited to a public meeting on Tuesday, August 1.

The meeting will be an open-house format from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the conference room at the Idaho Falls Public Library, 457 Broadway.

The two traffic signals under evaluation are located at the intersections of Park Avenue and E Street and Yellowstone Avenue and Cliff Street. Side street traffic volumes at these signals are lower than the volume thresholds needed to justify traffic signals, as established in the federal Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices. Based on prior experience at signals removed in 2016, delay to vehicles on the minor street approaches is expected to decrease if signals are removed.

As part of the project, the City would replace the signal at Yellowstone Avenue and Cliff Street with a Pedestrian Hybrid Beacon (PHB). The PHB would operate similar to the one located at Yellowstone Avenue and B Street, providing safe passage for pedestrians crossing Yellowstone Avenue.

Community members are invited to attend the meeting to learn more and have a conversation with city personnel. Those unable to attend the meeting, are invited to call the Engineering Office for information and/or questions at (208) 612-8250. The City will also accept written comments at the meeting or comments sent by email to ifeng@idahofalls.gov until August 11, 2023.