IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- The Idaho Chamber of Commerce has partnered with Mountain View Hospital and the Idaho Falls Community Hospital, to host a New Year’s Eve Party.

The party will start at 9 p.m. and not only ring in the new year at midnight but end one hour into being a part of it.

Partygoers will need to purchase a $10 ticket. Proceeds from ticket purchases will benefit the East Idaho Young Professional’s network. If you are interested in attending the party and want to ring in the new year with community business leaders and community members you can purchase tickets here.