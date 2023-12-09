BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI)-The Idaho Falls Police Department and Idaho Falls Fire Department remind all travelers to “slow down and use extreme caution” while driving, after a single vehicle accident in Idaho Falls.
The collision happened earlier this morning on I-15 and Highway 20 which is affecting the outside lane of exit 119.
They say to be safe around first responders and towing personnel as they are responding to the accident.
Local News 8 will release more information when it is available.
