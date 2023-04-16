IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The lines were out the door most of the weekend at the Idaho Falls Recreation Center for the 57th annual Gem and Mineral show. Jeff Ring is the Treasurer of the Society and he says the big turnout is pretty typical to what they have been seeing in recent years.

There were several dozen booths of people displaying rocks and gems. Some were showing how they polish what they find to look amazing. Ring says , “We’re we’re known for a Spencer opals our Bruno Jaspers which are extremely rare to find now. And of course our Star Guard, which is our clubs and our state’s gemstones.”

Brent Stewart was cracking Mexican Coconuts geodes. “They come from Chihuahua, Mexico. Well, 120 miles south of El Paso, in the Chihuahua desert by the town of Chihuahua, and where they came up with the name for the dog. And we crack open these geodes are millions of years old and people can be the first person to see what’s inside.”

The event wrapped up at 5pm on Sunday.