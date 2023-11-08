IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Riverwalk will twinkle at the first-ever UTV Holiday Light Parade on Friday, Dec. 22.

The City of Idaho Falls and the Idaho Falls Rotary Club are hosting the side-by-side Great Snake River Greenbelt Holiday Light Parade that will begin at 7 p.m. at the Mountain America Center. Participants will then travel around the Riverwalk and arrive back at the event center an hour later.

“We always want to make the holiday season brighter in our community,” said Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Director PJ Holm. “The holidays here can always be a little chilly, but we hope this event will gather many in a celebration of togetherness and festive spirit.”

To enter the parade, participants must bring five cans of food for the Idaho Food Bank. Participants must also have a side-by-side or UTV decorated in holiday lights to participate. To enter the light parade, please fill out the entry form HERE.

Additional details, including a route map for the light parade, will be shared ahead of December’s event.

“We’re thrilled to bring the community together for this wonderful event,” said Idaho Falls Rotary Club President Catherine Smith. “Light parades have brought thousands together across the country and we want to spread some more holiday cheer right here in our community.”

The Great Snake River Greenbelt Light Parade is made possible thanks to the City of Idaho Falls, Action Motor Sports, Stones KIA, Farr’s Ice Cream, Mountain America Center, 99 KUPI-FM, Local News 8 and Idaho Central Credit Union.