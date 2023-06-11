IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Eastern Idaho employers with the highest number of job openings in the region will be at a hiring event Wednesday, June 14.

Employers planning to attend include Advanced Home Services, HK Contractors, Idaho Rural Water, Naval Nuclear Laboratory, Sage Truck Driving, the University of Idaho, the Army National Guard, TruLeap and more. Most of the openings are for skilled trade workers.

The hiring event is a partnership between the department, the College of Eastern Idaho, Altura Community Consulting & Business Finance, the Idaho Commission for the Blind and Visually Impaired, Idaho Division of Rehabilitation and Equus Workforce Solutions.

Job seekers are encouraged to review the Labor’s online Maximize Your Job Search Workbook before the event for interview tips.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Idaho Falls Department of Labor office located at 1515 E. Lincoln Road.

For more information or to request reasonable accommodation contact Windy.Hahn@labor.idaho.gov or call 208-557-2500 ext. 3053. Dial 711 for the Idaho Relay Service for the deaf and hard of hearing.

Attending a job fair counts as one weekly valid work-search activity for unemployment insurance purposes.