IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (Idaho Falls News Release) — The recent snowfall resulted in more than two inches of snow, which qualifies as a snow event. Parking restrictions are now in place for all roads located within Idaho Falls city limits until further notice.

Vehicles parked on streets after a snow event is called will be subject to ticketing and relocation in accordance with the City’s Snow and Ice Control Policies and Procedures Manual.

A snow event in Idaho Falls means three things: 1) parking restrictions are in place for all streets; 2) snowplows have begun plowing streets on a priority basis; and 3) property owners must remove snow and ice from their sidewalks within 24 hours following the cessation of the precipitation.

Plowing approximately 783 lane miles within city limits typically takes about 72 hours, unless more precipitation falls, then the process starts over.

INTERACTIVE SNOW REMOVAL MAP

SNOW REMOVAL SCHEDULE

ZONE B: Zone B is currently being plowed and will continue to be plowed until completion. Zone B is the majority of the city and is colored yellow on the zone map.

DOWNTOWN: Downtown will be plowed during the early morning hours of Sunday, March 3, from midnight to 7 a.m. to minimize the impact on businesses. Downtown is colored gray on the zone map.

ZONE A: Zone A is a relatively small area located in the center of the city and is colored green on the zone map. Most of the streets in zone A are relatively narrow, therefore plowing is done over a two-day period to allow residents who utilize on-street parking to find alternative parking. The schedule is as follows:

North and south streets on Monday, March 4, 2024 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

East and west streets on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Staying informed about snow removal, parking restrictions, and other city-related information is easier than ever with Idaho Falls’ new mobile app and text alerts. Go to www.idahofallsidaho.gov and click on the blue Stay Informed/Sign Up button or click HERE.