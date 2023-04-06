IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls Girls Soccer standout Kaelie Eastman made her next chapter official Thursday afternoon, signing her NLI to play soccer at North Idaho College.
Eastman will join a Cardinals team that had a very successful season this year, going 13-2-4.
Congratulations to Kaelie and good luck at North Idaho College!
