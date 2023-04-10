IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls girls basketball standout Lillee Duffin signed her letter of intent Monday afternoon to compete for the Lane Community College Titans next year.
Duffin joins a Titans team that won the NWAC championship with a 32-1 record this season.
Congratulations to Lillee and good luck at Lane!
