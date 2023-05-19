IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls has its own RV park that has just opened up along the Greenbelt. Travelers are excited to flock to a new place to camp out right next to downtown Idaho Falls.

Zach Teichert and his extended family bought this land from what used to the Skyview Drive-in Theater. In the past three years, they built up the Idaho Falls Luxury RV Park. The park is known for its spacious spots and its prime location next to downtown.

It has rental bikes that campers can use to bike to downtown quickly. They also have a dog park, showers and bathrooms, and pickle ball courts.

The site has 59 total spots. Owners say they are quickly running out of those spots for the next few months.