IDHAO FALLS, IDAHO (KIFI) – Brian Haacke of Idaho Falls set out to win a lottery of sorts – a moose antler worth $10,000.

The antler is one of five hidden in the western United States as part of a promotion by the ‘Scout to Hunt’ app. The app helps shed hunters keep track of their hunts with maps and markers.

This particular moose antler was hidden in southern Idaho, about eight miles from the Utah border. A series of riddles on the app point shed antler hunters to specially marked antlers.

If you find one of the antlers, it’s worth $10,000 in cash or in Bitcoin. Brian says he went with the cash.

The shed antler clues went up on Thursday, meaning Brian solved the riddle quickly.

“The riddle is quite long,” says Brian. “It started at the Raft River. I followed the Raft River back to Narrows Road. The riddle mentioned that the path to the antler will be narrow.

If you’d like to try your hand at finding a $10,000 antler, Brian says as of May 5, all of the other riddles for prize antlers in other states are still open.