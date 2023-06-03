IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Police Department is searching for Evan Flores. Evan is a 14 year old male with autism who is predominantly non-verbal. Evan was last seen in the area of 1700 Rainier (off N Belin Road and N Skyline Drive) early this morning. Evan is believed to be wearing the green shirt pictured, tan shorts, and flip flops. He is 5’1″ and approximately 90 pounds. If you have seen Evan or are aware of his current whereabouts, please call dispatch at (208)529-1200.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.