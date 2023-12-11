IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Idaho Falls and its municipal power utility, Idaho Falls Power, invites the community to warm homes and hearts through a series of giving programs.

Customers can now enroll in the Utility Roundup Program, which will round up a utility bill to the nearest whole dollar. The funds collected in this program are, in turn, administered through Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership (EIACP), assisting those struggling to keep their homes warm.

Utility customers can also give a monthly lump sum to their monthly utility account. More information on these programs can be found at www.ifpower.org.

New this year, customers can give the “Gift of Comfort,” a one-time donation where funds can be directed towards a specific account or applied to a customer seeking assistance. The Gift of Comfort program allows individuals, businesses and organizations in our community to make a payment as a gift. A Gift of Comfort is a thoughtful, practical and convenient way to show you care.

Idaho Falls Power’s Project Help programs aim help low-income households make home heating more affordable, avoid disconnection of utility service during the winter and maintain a warm, safe and healthy environment for households with the greatest need.

All money received is forwarded to EICAP, and no donations are used to administer the program. For more information on receiving assistance, please contact EICAP at (208) 522-5391, visit their website at www.eicap.org, or in person at 535 East Lincoln Road. Idaho Falls, Idaho 83401.

Idaho Falls Power sees its highest peak energy use during the winter months. This is inevitably a result of customers using more energy to heat their homes to combat the cold temperatures that affect our region. The more energy we use at home, the more money we spend on electricity. For some households, higher energy bills can financially burden an already tight budget.

If you have questions regarding how you can donate, contact Idaho Falls Power at (208)-612-8430.