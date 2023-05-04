IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Travelers flying through the Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA) can now do their part to make air travel more sustainable.

The airport has joined “The Good Traveler” program that allows travelers to directly reduce the impact of their flight through carbon offsets. Travelers at IDA can now purchase carbon offsets or donate funds toward the Idaho Conservation League. The organization focuses on protecting and restoring all aspects of Idaho’s environment — clean air, clean water and healthy public lands along with the native plants, fish, and wildlife that depend on them.

“As an airport, we continually look at ways we can be better stewards of our environment and protect our beautiful region we all love,” Idaho Falls Regional Airport Director Rick Cloutier said. “Flying sustainably means flying smarter, not giving up air travel, and the innovative Good Traveler program is just one way we can reduce the environmental impact while maintaining the economic and social benefits of flight.”

As an aviation partner to The Good Traveler program, IDA is among leading airports dedicated to protecting the environment and the places we love to recreate. To further support the mission, IDA will do a yearly cash match of up to $10,000 to the Idaho Conservation League.

Nationwide, The Good Traveler program has worked to reduce over 117,000 metric tons of carbon.

To utilize The Good Traveler carbon offset program:

Visit thegoodtraveler.org. Click Buy and fill in the requested information to estimate your flights’ carbon impact. Fill out your billing information and hit submit.

To make a donation directly to the Idaho Conservation League through The Good Traveler visit HERE or www.thegoodtraveler.org/partners/idaho-conservation-league/ to create an account

“We are glad to partner with travelers in the Idaho Falls area to further our climate work and conservation initiatives,” said Idaho Conservation League Development Associate Sophie Hackett. “ICL’s climate campaign seeks to make Idaho carbon neutral and mitigates Idaho’s greenhouse gas emissions through work in the energy, transportation, and agricultural sectors. But to reduce our contribution to this global crisis, we all must work together and do our part.”

For more information on IDA’s participation, visit www.iflyida.org.