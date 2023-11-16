IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The list of needs for local charities looking to help those in need during the holidays is growing.

The Idaho Falls Rescue Mission in Idaho Falls is seeking a specific list of donations.

Right now, they’re in need of dried foods like coffee, sugar, cereal and snacks along with canned foods like pasta sauce, green beans and fruit.

They could also use spaghetti, hamburger meat and salad dressing.

Aside from food items, they’re accepting seasonal donations like hats, gloves, coats, scarves and snow boots.

All donations can be dropped off at 840 Park Avenue.