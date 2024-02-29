IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls School District 91 school board has approved the amended budget for the current school year. This came after district leaders analyzed the district’s budget and found the district was spending more money than it was receiving from the state.

The amended budget for 2023-2024 is almost $95 million, compared to the original approved budget of $84 million.

An unexpected increase in state revenue of about an extra $8 million will help cover some of this cost. The rest of the money to help the district get through the year will come from savings.

School District #91 Trustee Paul Haacke said they met Tuesday, Feb. 27, for a work session where the budget was approved.

According to Haacke, the previous budget went over by $3.8 million. Two areas of overspending occurred in salaries and transportation.

As part of the budget approval, a mandate was sent to all the principals to cancel all “nonessential purchases” through the remainder of the 2023-2024 school year.

No staffing cuts for current employees will be made at this time.