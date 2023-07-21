IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Greenbelt is welcoming the Eagle Rock Art Guild’s Sidewalk Art Festival on Saturday.

The event will host nearly 60 artists and vendors from eastern Idaho and surrounding areas this weekend.

“This year’s going to be special,” Art Guild treasurer Linda Metcalf tells us. “It means the world to us. It really is our main fundraiser for the year…We’re going to have free balloons and free cookies. On Sunday Arctic Circle is going to be here handing out free ice cream cones.”

The event will include a live DJ, photo opportunities, and a kid’s art activity booth sponsored by The Art Museum. Set up is taking place along the Greenbelt, and the area is bustling with excitement as food vendors and artists prepare.

The proceeds of the event will go towards finding a new building for the Eagle Rock Art Guild. The Guild is paving the way for local artists to learn, teach, practice new skills, and brush shoulders with other artists.

“The excitement of being in the Guild is the other like-minded artists that like the same things you do and talk the same language,” says Metcalf. “I think for the the public and the surrounding areas, it’s draws all kinds of people…but mostly art lovers.”