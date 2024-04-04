IDAHO FALLS (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Spud Kings’s season is over.
The Spud Kings fell 4-3 Wednesday night to the division-leading Ogden Mustangs on a heartbreaking overtime goal in front of a sellout 4,100-person crowd. The Mustangs take the playoff series three games to one.
Local News 8 sports anchor Sam Gelfand and sports director Eric Moon, who is also the play-by-play voice of the Spud Kings, break down the season-ending loss minutes after the game-winning goal in the video above.
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.