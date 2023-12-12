IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Cross country and district state champion runner Luke Athay has signed his NLI, as the Idaho Falls Tiger made his next step official to run at Utah State.
Athay won his second state title this season and first since 2021 after missing 16 months of competition due to injury.
Luke will join Blackfoot alum Eli Gregory and Shelley alum Karlie Callahan on the Aggies cross country team.
Congratulations to Luke and good luck at Utah State!
