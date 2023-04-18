IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Now the snow and ice are melting off the roadways, the Idaho Falls Street Division will begin sweeping streets.

Work starts with arterial and collector streets, as well as streets with striping to prepare them for repainting. Crews will begin sweeping residential streets on May 1.

Similar to snow removal, the street sweeping schedule is divided into zones. The interactive map shows residents when their street is scheduled for sweeping and when the work has been completed.

Street Sweeping Interactive Map (Zoom in on the map to see addresses and dates.)

Each zone is anticipated to be completed in one day, skipping scheduled garbage collection days to avoid sweeping around the 95-gallon carts. After all zones are complete, crews will take a week to sweep arterial and collector roads again and then begin the cycle over, finishing in October.

Exceptions to the schedule include the week of Independence Day when personnel are shifted to assist with traffic control and event cleanup. Fridays are also an exception due to personnel schedules. The schedule may vary due to unanticipated mechanical issues with equipment or inclement weather.

For questions or concerns, please contact the Street Division at (208) 612-8490.