AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Tigers took care of business twice Thursday in different ways, sweeping the Hillcrest Knights in a doubleheader 10-0 and 8-4.
Two crooked numbers helped Idaho Falls turn a 2-0 game into a 10-0 mercy rule win in game one, as the Tigers scored four runs each in the fourth and fifth innings.
A four-run inning proved to be the difference in game two as well. Idaho Falls took the lead with a four-run fourth inning, and the Tigers held the lead from there.
Next up, Idaho Falls and Hillcrest face off once again Friday at 3:30 p.m.
