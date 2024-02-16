Idaho Falls, Idaho (KIFI)- The temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was partially evacuated Friday morning.
Idaho Falls police tell Local News 8 a woman was having a mental health episode around 7:40 am and pulled the fire alarm.
That’s when the evacuation process began, but was stopped when it was determined there was no threat.
It is unknown if there will be any charges filed against the woman who pulled the alarm.
BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.