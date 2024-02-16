Idaho Falls, Idaho (KIFI)- The temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was partially evacuated Friday morning.

Idaho Falls police tell Local News 8 a woman was having a mental health episode around 7:40 am and pulled the fire alarm.

That’s when the evacuation process began, but was stopped when it was determined there was no threat.

It is unknown if there will be any charges filed against the woman who pulled the alarm.