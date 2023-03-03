(KIFI-Idaho Falls)

Keeping an iconic east Idaho landmark alive ahead of it’s last days.

What one man is creating and why it’s so popular.

In the cozy basement of this Idaho Falls Home. There’s an escape with gadgets, machines, a typical man cave remembering the past. And Mark Richardson is going back to the future. Mark, tell me what you’re doing. Well, we’re just in the furnace room, so it’s nothing too special. But we got this 3-D printer for Christmas recreating the bicentennial Idaho Falls Water Tower before it disappears.

Grew up here at the Falls, and we just loved the water tower and heard that it’s going away soon. And so we thought, oh, maybe we could make a model of the water tower. And so we made one and posted it on Facebook and other people Also wanted one a simple project designed to keep memories alive, not 100% accurate to the real water tower, but it’s modified to be 3D printable.

So. Well, the real question is, Mark, if I put water in it, will it hold? Will it hold it? You guys think it’ll hold water? It all started just talking to a friend and wondering about what’s to come. I have a friend that just started a job at Idaho Falls Power, and he was. Him and I were talking about how the water tower is going away.

And that kind of sparked the the idea to to print them a model. And for many, including Mark’s kids, the water tower in Idaho Falls is a signal that your back home. Yeah. Hey, Ellie, tell them about this game you guys play. Well, whenever we go around to the water tower, we play a game and it’s like whoever can see the water tower first wins, and then it’s like a kind of.

Oh, I see it or I see it, and it’s, you know, we’re home. They don’t. They just don’t build stuff that is a work of art like they used to. You know, I think the water tower is a good example of that. It’s a beautiful design and everything I’ve seen of the new designs is just kind of a concrete, drab pillar.

Hopefully they make it look look as good as the old one. But I like the small town feel that we have the sense of community we have here now falls and, um. Yeah, hopefully it doesn’t change too fast.

Everything old is new again, and remembering the past is important. Feeling retro. In Idaho Falls.

Mark is keeping his printer running and made 20 of the miniature water towers. Here’s what they look like.

You assemble it much like a snap tight model from our childhood and you paint it as well. The models are for sale online for $25.

