IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Attorney General Raúl Labrador announced investigators with his Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit arrested an Idaho Falls woman on Wednesday for alleged sexual exploitation of a child.

32-year-old Rexanna M. Johnston was booked into the Bonneville County Jail. She is alleged to have possessed sexually exploitative material.

“The alleged crimes in this case are deeply unsettling. I am consistently inspired by the unwavering dedication of the ICAC unit and their tireless work. The ICAC unit faces exceptionally distressing circumstances in their mission to safeguard the children of Idaho, yet they approach each case with a remarkable blend of urgency and professionalism, ensuring that those responsible are held accountable,” Attorney General Labrador said. “In our pursuit of a safer Idaho, our office remains committed to prioritizing the prosecution of cases involving harm to children. Protecting the most vulnerable members of our community is a collective responsibility, and we rely on your help. Please continue to report any instances of child abuse to our ICAC unit, as your cooperation plays a critical role in ensuring the safety of our children.”

The Idaho Falls Police Department, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations and all assisted the ICAC Unit with the arrest.

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

The Attorney General’s ICAC Unit works with the Idaho ICAC Task Force, a coalition of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, to investigate and prosecute individuals who use the internet to criminally exploit children.

Parents, educators and law enforcement officials can find more information and helpful resources at the ICAC website.