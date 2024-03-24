BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI)-The Idaho State Police is investigating a single vehicle fatality crash that occurred Sunday, March 24, 2024, at 6:30 a.m., northbound I15 at milepost 110.5, near Shelley.

A 59-year-old male, from Idaho Falls, was traveling northbound in a 2013 Honda CR-V. The vehicle went into the median and overcorrected.

The vehicle then drove across the northbound lanes of travel and rolled. The vehicle came to rest on the right shoulder.

A 57-year-old female passenger, from Idaho Falls, was ejected from the vehicle and succumbed to her injuries at the time of the crash.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt. The passenger was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver was transported by ground ambulance to a nearby hospital.

The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.