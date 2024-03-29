IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls YMCA will hold its annual fundraising gala at the Elks Lodge on April 6, 2024.

The disco-themed dance will start at 6:30 pm and feature food and drinks.

The event will raise money for several different programs at the YMCA, including the Learning Center, healthy living classes, and upgrades to their facilities.

Sponsorships and tickets are still available. You can contact Donovan Stokes at 208-523-0600 or at dstokes@idahofallsymca.org.